Raiders QB Gradkowski exits vs. Chargers with shoulder injury

Published: Oct 10, 2010 at 12:09 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski made a surprise, brief return at the start of the second half after being knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury.

Gradkowski was hit hard by San Diego's Shaun Phillips on a pass play in the final minute of the first quarter Sunday. The play was originally ruled a fumble. The Raiders challenged and it was changed to an incomplete pass.

Gradkowski went to the locker room and was replaced by former starter Jason Campbell. The Raiders originally said Gradkowski would not return but he came out to start the second half. He threw two incompletions on one drive and then was replaced again by Campbell.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter with Raiders, dies at age of 72

Ray Guy, the only punter ever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died on Thursday at the age of 72 after a lengthy illness, his alma mater Southern Missouri announced.

news

'Shocked' by trade, Roquan Smith focused on fitting in with Ravens

Chicago unexpectedly granted Roquan Smith's trade wish at the start of the week, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein. Smith, for one, was stunned.

news

RB Cam Akers expected to practice Thursday after Rams turned down trade offers

Running back Cam Akers is expected to return to practice with the Rams Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. This comes after Akers was not traded by the Nov. 1 deadline, and indicates Akers and L.A. are trying to work things out.

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 9 sleepers

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE