Raiders QB Campbell aims to be ready for season opener

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell is practicing again. Whether he'll play in Thursday's preseason finale is uncertain.
Campbell worked out Monday for the first time since being carted off the field during a preseason loss to San Francisco on Saturday. He appeared fine during a light 90-minute workout Monday in no pads and showed no lingering effects from the stinger he suffered after being hit by 49ers linebacker Travis LaBoy in the second quarter. Campbell's right wrist, which he injured on the previous series and was more of a concern for the Raiders, also appeared fine.
According to NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, Campbell told teammates that he's good to go and plans to play Week 1 against the Titans.
"He did everything we need to do in practice," Cable said. "I knew after the game that he would be all right, so it was just a matter of him going back to work."
Cable's viewpoint after practice Monday was in stark contrast to Saturday, when the team and its fans held their collective breath after Campbell went down. He remained prone on the turf for five minutes before being helped to his feet and being placed in a cart.
The 28-year-old, acquired from Washington in the offseason to replace JaMarcus Russell as Oakland's starting quarterback, underwent an MRI test on his wrist Sunday. He will likely get checked out again later this week before the Raiders determine if he'll play against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.
"Don't know that yet and it has nothing to do with injuries," Cable said. "It has to do with what we're going to do with our team. We're not going to get into it but there's no real (injury) issue there to be worried about."
Cable declined to talk about any of the team's injuries, adopting an in-season stance. That included running back Michael Bush, who was scheduled to undergo surgery on his broken left thumb.
Bush is expected to split the workload in Oakland's backfield with Darren McFadden, who missed the first two preseason games with a hamstring injury. He injured his thumb when he got hit in the hand by a helmet on his final carry against San Francisco.
"We're not going to talk about those things, any of that," Cable said.
Asked if he could just confirm whether Bush even had the surgery, Cable replied "No."
The Raiders did say Bruce Gradkowski, who passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-24 loss to San Francisco, will go into the season as Campbell's primary backup.
"Those of us who were around him last year, you kind of know what he's capable of, so I'm not sure that anybody was really surprised," Cable said. "There are some things he could have done better, though, and he'd probably be the first to say that. It's just nice to see him back there. He's definitely strengthened the quarterback position on our team and there's good depth now."
Center Samson Satele returned to practice after missing a week with a sprained ankle. Rookie Jared Veldheer started in Satele's absence after spending training camp at tackle, and may start at center against Seattle.
The Raiders made four roster moves ahead of Tuesday's deadline to reach the 75-player limit. Tight end Tony Stewart, wide receiver Paul Hubbard, guard Allen Smith and fullback Chane Moline were released.
