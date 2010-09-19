Raiders pull QB Campbell after shaky first half

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have pulled starting quarterback Jason Campbell after an ineffective first half of the home opener.
Coach Tom Cable put Bruce Gradkowski in to start the second half with the Raiders trailing the St. Louis Rams 7-3. Campbell threw an interception on his final pass of the first half, drawing chants of "Bruuuuuce!" from the crowd.
Campbell was 8 for 15 for 87 yards in the first half. He was acquired from Washington during the draft to be the starter in Oakland. It only lasted six quarters.
Gradkowski provided a spark last season when he replaced JaMarcus Russell, but did not get a chance to keep the job because of injuries and the deal for Campbell.
