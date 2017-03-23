Raiders' potential Las Vegas move will dominate league meeting

"We did hear this in our fan research very clearly, we heard it in general last year," Goodell said. "The fans do want to see our players be able to celebrate. What we've always tried to do is find a line between that natural celebration and something that's prolonged in the way where it could be taunting, it could be an unsportsmanlike act or somebody responding to it on the field in a negative way and it escalates. We had it as a point of emphasis in the Competition Committee report last year. Quite honestly I think we should revisit that and bring that back a little bit and provide a little bit more movement there. I'd like to see some players and sort of hear their views on that and try to get a good place. That might be sometime this spring, but just find that balance between good sportsmanship and allowing our players to really show who they are and how excited they are when they do score."