Around the NFL

Raiders' playoff hopes take a hit with loss to Lions

Published: Nov 22, 2015 at 08:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Oakland's playoff hopes are in hot water after the Raiders (4-6) lost Sunday's meeting with the Detroit Lions (3-7), 18-13. Here's what you need to know:

  1. Matthew Stafford came out humming, guiding the Lions on a 13-play march that chewed seven-plus minutes off the clock before a rash of red-zone drops (we're looking at you, Eric Ebron) led to a Detroit field goal. The Lions outgained Oakland 218 yards to 91 in the first half, but with just nine points to show for it. On the plus side, Stafford and Calvin Johnson hooked up for 88 yards off five grabs. Stafford (22-of-35 passing for 282 yards) remains a frustrating signal-caller, but this was among his better games of the year. On Detroit's 80-yard scoring march that put the Lions up for good, he was at his best, accounting for 75 total yards -- including 23 on the ground with a touchdown.
  1. Derek Carr and the Raiders' offense came out flat, running just five plays in the first quarter and finishing the first half with four straight punts and just 57 yards passing. Carr threw a bad pick that was called back by a Lions penalty, but also galloped for a key first down on Oakland's first scoring march. The young quarterback wasn't helped by rookie Amari Cooper, who caught just one pass for four yards and dropped a handful of throws. Also not helpful: Left tackle Donald Penn being flagged for holding in Oakland's end zone, triggering a safety that put Detroit up 18-13 with 7:31 to go.
  1. After just six carries over the past two weeks, rookie back Ameer Abdullah led the Lions with a mundane 44 yards off 12 totes. He also nearly made a beautiful diving grab for the ball in the end zone, but Stafford's first-quarter pass fell just beyond his reach.
  1. Oakland's defense has been suspect this season, but its pass rush came to life with another four sacks on Sunday after piling up four takedowns against the Vikings last week. At 4-6, they'll need to keep pounding the passer against the Titans, Chiefs, Broncos and Packers to stay alive in the AFC playoff race.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on upset loss to Cardinals: 'It sucks, it's humbling'

Two weeks of Dallas dominance came to a stunning end in Week 3. Adorned with flowers after beginning their season in such imposing fashion, the Cowboys crashed down to the any-given-Sunday reality of the NFL with their loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid moves into sole possession of fourth all time with 271st win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid earned his 271st career victory (including playoffs) on Sunday after his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears. Reid took sole possession of fourth place all time in the NFL coaching ranks. 
news

2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down six things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams in a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley on fourth-down decision in win vs. Vikings: 'I make no apologies for that'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is well known for his devil-may-care approach. It almost cost Los Angeles a 28-24 win Sunday against the Vikings. 
news

Tua Tagovailoa on Dolphins' 70-point game: 'This doesn't compare to anything I've seen or been a part of'

The Miami Dolphins became the first NFL team to score 70 or more points in a game since 1966. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game that he did not regret declining to go for the record at the end of Sunday's win over the Broncos.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr suffers shoulder injury in loss to Packers, taken to local hospital

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out of Sunday's loss against the Packers due to a shoulder injury after being sacked by linebacker Rashan Gary in the second half.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson inactive vs. Saints

Packers running back  Aaron Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are officially inactive for Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has chance to return next Monday vs. Seahawks despite high ankle sprain

Despite suffering what he told Prime Video was a high ankle sprain in New York's Week 2 win, Saquon Barkley has a chance to return to the field Monday night, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to get majority of carries with David Montgomery (thigh) out vs. Falcons

With veteran runner ﻿David Montgomery﻿ banged up coming into the Lions' Week 3 game against the Falcons, rookie ﻿Jahmyr Gibbs﻿ is finally slated for a starter's helping of snaps on Sunday.