Around the NFL

Raiders plan to meet with Ndamukong Suh next week

Published: Mar 05, 2015 at 06:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The courting of Ndamukong Suh is underway.

NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported Thursday that the Oakland Raiders are planning to bring the free-agent defensive tackle in for a visit next week, per a source familiar with the team's plans.

After the Lionsbalked at using $26.7 million to franchise tag the three-time All-Pro, Suh looms as a lock to become the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

The Raiders house the requisite dough, with more than $57 million in cap space and a general manager in Reggie McKenzie who wasn't afraid to throw cash around last offseason.

Oakland also represents a schematic fit for Suh. Coach Jack Del Rio's four-man front would allow the four-time Pro Bowler to wreak continued havoc as a three-technique defensive tackle. Pairing Suh with phenomenal run-stopper Khalil Mack would turn this defense into a legitimate unit for 2015.

The Lions, Raiders, Bears, Jaguars and Dolphins all figure to make a run at Suh, who will benefit from the bidding war. He's about to become a very rich fellow.

