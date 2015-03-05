Raiders plan to meet with Ndamukong Suh next week

NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported Thursday that the Oakland Raiders are planning to bring the free-agent defensive tackle in for a visit next week, per a source familiar with the team's plans.
After the Lionsbalked at using $26.7 million to franchise tag the three-time All-Pro, Suh looms as a lock to become the highest-paid defensive player in the league.
The Raiders house the requisite dough, with more than $57 million in cap space and a general manager in Reggie McKenzie who wasn't afraid to throw cash around last offseason.
Oakland also represents a schematic fit for Suh. Coach Jack Del Rio's four-man front would allow the four-time Pro Bowler to wreak continued havoc as a three-technique defensive tackle. Pairing Suh with phenomenal run-stopper Khalil Mack would turn this defense into a legitimate unit for 2015.
