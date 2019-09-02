Around the NFL

Raiders place QB Nathan Peterman on injured reserve

Published: Sep 02, 2019 at 06:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Nathan Peterman won't begin the season as the Oakland Raiders' backup, but he didn't get cut either.

The Raiders are placing the signal-caller on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the roster move.

Peterman has a small tear in a non-supporting ligament in his elbow, Rapoport added, per a source informed.

Peterman's designation further explains the Raiders grabbing former Green Bay Packers backup DeShone Kizer off waivers Sunday.

With Peterman headed to IR, veteran Mike Glennon will back up Derek Carr. Peterman could potentially return to the roster after sitting out eight weeks.

Anyone who has watched HBO's Hard Knocks knows coach Jon Gruden's fascination with Peterman, despite the quarterback's abysmal record as an NFL starter.

With the 25-year-old heading to IR, Gruden gets to keep both Glennon and Peterman on the squad. The move also allows Gruden, who has always loved stockpiling quarterbacks, to add another passer in Kizer in the process.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) placed on injured reserve

﻿Colts G Quenton Nelson﻿ (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of three weeks, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 2

Steelers WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Saturday.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) not traveling with team, won't play vs. Patriots

Rob Gronkowski's New England homecoming won't happen on Sunday as the Buccaneers TE is being held out versus the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back James White could miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury sustained in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Packers' Za'Darius Smith undergoes back surgery, expected to remain out for extended period of time 

Packers' standout pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing back surgery this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) doubtful for Buccaneers-Patriots

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury could keep him out of action in Week 4. The Buccaneers listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots on the team's Friday injury report.
news

Bears' starting QB vs. Lions will be game-time decision; Andy Dalton (knee) listed as questionable

Chicago coach Matt Nagy continues to put off his starting quarterback decision for Sunday's home game against the Lions. Andy Dalton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.
news

Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

Ryan Tannehill will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) questionable to play vs. Browns 

Dalvin Cook participated in practices on a limited basis this week while dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
news

Richard Sherman will be active for Buccaneers' Sunday night game vs. Patriots

Richard Sherman hasn't been a Buccaneer for a full week, but he might make his debut Sunday night. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday that Sherman will be active for Tampa Bay's Week 4 showdown with the Patriots. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 1

Washington wideout Curtis Samuel will make his long-awaited debut with the team on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera announced. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) returns to practice, questionable to play vs. Broncos

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Friday after missing sessions earlier this week while dealing with a back issue. He is officially questionable to play this weekend in Denver.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW