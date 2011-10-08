Raiders place LB Brown on IR, add FB Tonga to active roster

Published: Oct 08, 2011 at 11:13 AM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have placed linebacker Ricky Brown on injured reserve with a concussion and activated fullback Manase Tonga from the practice squad.

The Raiders are thin at fullback heading into Sunday's game at Houston. Starter Marcel Reece is questionable with an ankle injury and his replacement, Richard Gordon, is out after breaking his hand last week.

Brown suffered a concussion against the New York Jets on Sept. 25. He missed last week's game against New England.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals pessimistic QB Kyler Murray (ankle) will be able to play vs. Panthers

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday night that there is pessimism that quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ will be able to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger will miss Steelers' game vs. Lions due to COVID-19

The Steelers announced Saturday that ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss their Week 10 game against the Lions.
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at age of 87

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants star defender Sam Huff died Saturday at the age of 87.
news

Odell Beckham on joining Rams: 'This felt right in my heart'

Odell Beckham Jr. spoke to the media for the first time since signing with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. Beckham: "It just happened that this felt right in my heart, in my soul."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW