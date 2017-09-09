Around the NFL

Raiders place K Sebastian Janikowski (back) on IR

Published: Sep 09, 2017 at 10:29 AM

The Raiders have decided to go with another option at kicker.

Oakland announced that they have placed Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve and signed Giorgio Tavecchio to the active roster. The 39-year-old kicker has been dealing with back issues.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Janikowski agreed to a pay cut from $4 million to $3 million, fully guaranteed. This happened after the team staged a kicker tryout earlier this week.

Janikowski has spent his entire career in Oakland after the Raiders selected him 17th overall in 2000.

Tavecchio has been with the Raiders for the last four preseasons, but has never played in a regular-season game. He has connected on a combined 9-of-11 field goal attempts in the preseason.

Tevecchio will make his regular-season debut on Sunday against the Titans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

