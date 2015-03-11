Raiders pick up Curtis Lofton, Dan Williams for defense

It's March and Reggie McKenzie is still the Oakland Raiders' general manager. That means we'll keep writing about plenty of free agent signings that need to start for the Raiders.
On Wednesday, we've added two more. The Raiders will sign defensive tackle Dan Williams and linebacker Curtis Lofton Wednesday, according to a source informed of their plans.
Compared to some of last year's moves on defense, we like how these look. Lofton is a league average starter, but he's only 28 years old and is known as a good leader. Williams is one of the rarest things in the NFL: A true run-plugger at nose tackle. He was one of our favorite value candidates in free agency, and should improve the Raiders' front line right away.
Oakland is starting to spend all their salary cap space, even if it's not with the big names their fans were hoping for. Center Rodney Hudson should be one of the best at his position. Running back Roy Helu and linebacker Malcolm Smith are fine role players. We haven't seen how much these contracts are for yet, but we like the fact that McKenzie is focusing on free agents still in their prime this season.
It is a make or break offseason for the general manager, and he's going to continue to be aggressive.
