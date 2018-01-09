Raiders owner on Jon Gruden hire: It's 'a big f-ing deal'

"I never wanted to leave the Raiders. I never thought I'd be back," Gruden said. "But here I am and I'm ready to get to work. And I just want to say that there's really four major reasons that I am here coaching today. No. 1, I love football. I love the players that play it. I love the preparation. I love the journey. I love football. And I love the city of Oakland. I had a son here. Some of my great memories in life are in Oakland. And I want to give them two of the best years of football that I could possibly help deliver, and I love the Raiders. The brand is global -- everywhere I went as a Monday Night Football analyst the Raider Nation would come out of the ground. I love the Raiders and most of all I love to win. I'm going to do everything I can -- no guarantees, no promises -- but I want to win..."