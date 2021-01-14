Raiders owner Mark Davis to buy WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

Published: Jan 14, 2021 at 03:09 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Raiders owner Mark Davis is about to be a WNBA owner.

Davis announced Thursday he has "entered into an agreement" to buy the Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International.

"I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administrators of the team," Davis said in a statement.

Davis inherited the Raiders upon his father Al Davis' passing in 2011. His relocation of the Raiders to Vegas in 2020 gave the city its third professional franchise, following the Aces (2018) and NHL's Golden Knights (2017).

The Aces are coming off an appearance in the WNBA Finals.

"Mark is a longtime champion of women's basketball and we believe he is the right person to lead the Aces into a new era," MGM president of entertainment & sports George Kliavkoff said in a statement. "We will continue our enthusiastic support of the WNBA, NBA and basketball in Las Vegas."

