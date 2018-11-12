Raiders owner Mark Davis: 1-8 record 'is my fault'

"It's been all part of an evolution, but I think it's becoming clearer and clearer to Jon as well that the talent is just not here at this time," Davis said. "The drafts did not help supplement what we were doing in the free-agent market. If you look at our roster now, it's a bunch of free-agent one-year guys that are mercenaries. And they're great guys and they're Raiders. Once a Raider, always a Raider...but we just don't have the overall talent of a 22-man roster."