 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Raiders owner Mark Davis: 1-8 record 'is my fault'

Published: Nov 11, 2018 at 11:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Raiders owner Mark Davis is taking the blame for Oakland's disastrous 1-8 record to open the season.

In an expansive interview with ESPN's Paul Gutierrez after Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Davis told fans to point the finger of blame toward ownership.

"I always look in the mirror, and the buck stops with me," Davis said. "Where this team is right now is my fault. We haven't been able to build a 22-man roster. We haven't been able to give this team a chance to win because the Reconstruction failed. We failed from 2014 on to have a roster right now."

Davis' Reconstruction comment was in reference to the 2012 Deconstruction leading into the 2014 rebuild. After one playoff appearance in 2016, the Raiders are right back in deconstruction mode.

Davis used the interview to defend coach Jon Gruden continually. The owner dismissed the idea that the Khalil Mack trade was the coach's fault and likewise the Amari Cooper deal. Two centerpieces of the rebuild are gone, leaving little for Raiders fans to be optimistic about moving forward.

"It's been all part of an evolution, but I think it's becoming clearer and clearer to Jon as well that the talent is just not here at this time," Davis said. "The drafts did not help supplement what we were doing in the free-agent market. If you look at our roster now, it's a bunch of free-agent one-year guys that are mercenaries. And they're great guys and they're Raiders. Once a Raider, always a Raider...but we just don't have the overall talent of a 22-man roster."

Blaming poor drafts heaps blame directly on GM Reggie McKenzie, who's days in Oakland appear numbered if the tea leaves speak true.

"Reggie and I need to sit down and talk and figure out how we are going to go about the future," Davis said. "We've got to look in the mirror and figure out, Where the hell did we go wrong in trying to build this thing?

"We failed. I have failed. But at the same time, we wouldn't have been in the great position we were in without Reggie McKenzie being here."

Again, Davis did all he could to defend Gruden at the expense of others, including the owner himself.

"I understood it was going to be a lot of work, but Jon has a 10-year contract," Davis said. "I know how hard Jon Gruden works. I know how much he wants to win. And how much days like today are killing him.

"Having Jon Gruden here was the end game for me. Jon's going to be the stability here. Jon's going nowhere. That's just the way it is."

Through all the changes since the late, great Al Davis died, the one constant has been Mark Davis, the man who handed Gruden a 10-year contract.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers' Joe Hortiz expects 'Batman and Robin' relationship with Jim Harbaugh: 'That's the way we're going to operate'

Whoever eventually delivers the Chargers their first-ever Super Bowl might well be hailed a hero. Joe Hortiz, the new general manager of the Chargers, has exactly that planned as he embarks on a partnership with head coach Jim Harbaugh.
news

Chiefs defense, youngest in NFL, has powered Kansas City to precipice of Super Bowl repeat

Patrick Mahomes remains a magician, Travis Kelce a GOAT, and Andy Reid a master offensive conductor. Yet they wouldn't be in Super Bowl LVIII if not for the best defense of this Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, which also happens to be the youngest in the NFL.
news

Chargers hiring Greg Roman, Jesse Minter as offensive, defensive coordinators

The Chargers are hiring Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the team's next DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan reflects on upbringing, chance to win Super Bowl with Ed McCaffrey's son

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talked to reporters on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII about his childhood in Denver and the opportunity to coach Ed McCaffrey's son, Christian.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid dismisses retirement questions: 'You're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day'

At 65 years old, it's natural for the Chiefs' Andy Reid to hear retirement chatter. Set to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, Big Red isn't ready to set aside his play sheet. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says it's a 'long shot' Joe Thuney practices this week; Jerick McKinnon unlikely to practice

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not sound optimistic on Tuesday about Joe Thuney or Jerick McKinnon getting in practice reps ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

New Buccaneers OC Liam Coen hopes to coach Baker Mayfield again: 'That's the type of guy you want to be around'

Baker Mayfield made it known that who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' next offensive coordinator was would be a factor in a potential return. Liam Coen is now officially the Bucs' new offensive coordinator and he made it known Mayfield would be a pleasure to coach again.
news

GM Brad Holmes on Lions' historic 2023 season: This wasn't 'a one shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened'

Darlings of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions won multiple postseason games for the first time since 1957. General manager Brad Holmes made it clear Monday he doesn't expect another lengthy drought in between postseason celebrations.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on chasing Tom Brady: 'Seven seems like a long ways away still'

In Monday's Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his legacy compared to Tom Brady's as he enters his fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins hiring ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as defensive assistant 

The Dolphins are hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as their linebackers coach/run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning. 
news

Former Patriots, Texans RB Rex Burkhead announces retirement from NFL after 10 seasons

Former running back Rex Burkhead announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons via social media on Monday. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Houston Texans. 