Raiders one of many expected to chase Le'Veon Bell

Published: Mar 11, 2019 at 01:10 AM
Kevin Patra

The Oakland Raiders already pulled off a move to add one former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler. Will Jon Gruden make it a duo?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Raiders are a sleeper team in pursuit of Le'Veon Bell.

The dual-threat running back is expected to have plenty of suitors when free agency opens on Wednesday, despite sitting out the entire 2018 campaign. The New York Jets have been rumored to be at the forefront on Bell discussions. One thing seems certain: The running back will play for the highest bidder.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported at least a half-dozen teams could be in the mix for Bell, including the Jets and 49ers.

Rapoport notes that the Raiders are ready and willing to spend on star power, even after acquiring and paying Brown.

Oakland landing Bell would be a massive boon for an offense that desperately needs playmakers all over the field. Reuniting Bell and Brown could completely morph a Raiders offense that owned one of the worst collections of skill-position talent at the end of last season. If Derek Carr remains the franchise quarterback, as the organization has publicly expressed, providing him with playmakers like Bell is a must next season.

Opening the offseason getting one of the best receivers in the NFL, and doubling down with a chess piece like Bell would allow the Raiders to overhaul their offense in two moves and provide the organization flexibility when it comes to utilizing its three first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Raiders sit in the upper echelon in terms of available salary cap available, making them a good bet to be active early in free agency.

Even if Oakland misses out on Bell, it's clear that after shedding its top players last year, Gruden's team is in the mix on adding big-name players in 2019.

