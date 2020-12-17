Around the NFL

Raiders OC Greg Olson will not coach Thursday due to positive COVID-19 test

Published: Dec 17, 2020 at 06:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Raiders will be without a key assistant in an important, late-season game.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson will not coach in Thursday night's game against the Chargers after testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Olson's duties will extend to the remaining Las Vegas offensive staff, Rapoport added.

Las Vegas' offense ranks in the upper half of the league in yards per game (369.3), a standing powered by the Raiders' 14th-ranked passing offense. Las Vegas is scoring at the 11th-best rate in the NFL at 26.9 points per game, and will face a defense that is struggling to keep opponents off the scoreboard in the Chargers, who rank 26th in points allowed per game (28.3).

The strength of the Raiders' staff will be tested without their play-caller in a prime-time affair.

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr (groin) ruled out vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders announced ﻿Derek Carr﻿ is questionable to return against the Chargers after suffering a groin injury.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters denies spitting at Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Baltimore Ravens cornerback ﻿Marcus Peters﻿ released a statement Thursday evening denying that he spit at Cleveland Browns wide receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ during their game on Monday night. 
news

Thursday night inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Thursday's Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 15 Preview & Gus the Squirrel

A room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler - preview every single game of each upcoming game of Week 15.
news

Marshon Lattimore on covering Tyreek Hill: 'I think I can' match up with him

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore is ready and believes he'll be up to the challenge of covering Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in Sunday's marquee matchup.
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Draft Scenarios for Teams Picking Nos. 3-5  

In the latest Move the Sticks Podcast, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks examine draft scenarios for teams picking Nos. 3-5 before welcoming BYU coach Kalani Sitake.
news

Myles Jack: 'You can't run away from' talk of top draft pick in Jacksonville

Try as he might, Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack can't get away from talk of tanking and Trevor Lawrence even if that couldn't be further from the truth. Said Jack: "We're fighting for a job, the NFL does not pay losers ... we're not going out there tanking."
news

Giants place CB James Bradberry on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The New York Giants announced they placed star cornerback James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (quad) doubtful for Saturday's game vs. Packers

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ likely won't return to the field this Saturday. The Panthers officially listed the star running back as doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Packers with a quad injury. McCaffrey didn't practice at all this week.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

The Detroit Lions are monitoring the status of center Frank Ragnow as he deals with a fractured throat suffered in Week 14. Here are the other injury and roster news from Thursday.
news

Lions plan to interview former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff 

The Lions' interview pool for their open general manager position continues to widen. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to interview former Falcons GM Tomas Dimitroff next week. Ian Rapoport reports the team will also interview former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW