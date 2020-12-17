Raiders OC Greg Olson will not coach Thursday due to positive COVID-19 test

The Raiders will be without a key assistant in an important, late-season game.
Offensive coordinator Greg Olson will not coach in Thursday night's game against the Chargers after testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Olson's duties will extend to the remaining Las Vegas offensive staff, Rapoport added.
Las Vegas' offense ranks in the upper half of the league in yards per game (369.3), a standing powered by the Raiders' 14th-ranked passing offense. Las Vegas is scoring at the 11th-best rate in the NFL at 26.9 points per game, and will face a defense that is struggling to keep opponents off the scoreboard in the Chargers, who rank 26th in points allowed per game (28.3).
The strength of the Raiders' staff will be tested without their play-caller in a prime-time affair.