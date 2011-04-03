Raiders' Murphy booked for possessing Viagra, resisting arrest

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Louis Murphy was arrested in Gainesville, Fla., early Sunday morning and charged with possession of a drug without a valid prescription, failure to obey a police officer and resisting arrest without violence -- all misdemeanors -- The Gainesville Sun reported.
Murphy, 23, was taken into custody shortly after midnight after a Gainesville police officer tried to pull him over because his Cadillac Escalade's stereo volume was loud, the newspaper reported. Murphy, according to police, drove on to a city parking lot, where he and his passengers exited the SUV and walked away.
Officer Thomas Harrison ordered Murphy and his passengers to stop and said Murphy refused to show identification. When the officer tried to place him in handcuffs, Murphy resisted; police said three officers were required to take him into custody.
A search of Murphy's car turned up a "non-labeled prescription bottle containing 11 individual pills later identified as Viagra," police told the newspaper. Murphy could not provide a prescription for the pills, allegedly telling the officer that he had peeled the label off of the bottle "because he did not want his girlfriend to know he had a prescription for it."
Murphy, who is from St. Petersburg, Fla., and played collegiately at Florida, has started nine games in each of his first two seasons with the Raiders. He caught 41 passes for 609 yards and two touchdowns last season after making 31 receptions for 521 yards and four scores as a rookie.