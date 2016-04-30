Raiders move up to grab MSU's Connor Cook

That's the comparison NFL Media's Mike Mayock made, saying, "That's who we think he can be. Now, when I look at this guy, does he have enough arm strength? Yeah, he does. ... The knock on Connor Cook and why he dropped, number one: 58 percent thrower over his career. He was 34-5, OK? So that's pretty outstanding. But the second piece, whether you like it or not, is the whole leadership and captain conversation. Some teams in the NFL believe he should have been a captain as voted on by his teammates -- some NFL teams don't care. Time will tell."