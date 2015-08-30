Around the NFL

Raiders' Menelik Watson ruptures Achilles tendon

Published: Aug 30, 2015 at 04:54 PM

It appears Derek Carr has lost a key member of his offensive line.

Raiders right tackle Menelik Watson left Oakland's game against the Cardinals on Sunday with an undisclosed ankle injury and did not return. However, after the game, Watson tweeted that he had torn his Achilles tendon: "Ruptured Achilles' tendon... I Will be back stronger than ever that's a promise. Main thing is supporting the team right now. #RaiderNation."

A native of Manchester, England, Watson was drafted by the Raiders in 2013 and played 12 games in 2014.

Likely replacing Watson at right tackle is Austin Howard, who started all 16 games for the Raiders last year after signing a five-year, $30 million contract in 2014.

