Raiders' McFadden making progress but unlikely to face Vikings

Published: Nov 17, 2011 at 02:37 AM

It's still unlikely that running back Darren McFadden will be able to suit up this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings, but Oakland Raiders coach Hue Jackson is optimistic his star back will be back come Week 12.

Michael Bush

"(McFadden) is making huge progress," Jackson told the San Francisco Chronicle after a bootless McFadden watched Wednesday's practice from the sidelines.

McFadden has missed two straight games with a sprained foot.

Michael Bush has taken over starting duties since McFadden injured his foot in a Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and has done his best to minimize any drop in productivity from the Raiders' backfield.

Bush nearly eclipsed 100 yards in his first two games as the Raiders' primary ball carrier and then exploded for 242 total yards in a win over the San Diego Chargers last week.

