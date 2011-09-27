Raiders' McFadden dominates; Eagles secondary struggling

Even though most of McFadden's production appears to come on outside runs, Jackson has gotten him to be more productive on downhill carries. Part of that improvement can be attributed to McFadden's ability to finish his runs with power. He routinely falls forward at the end of runs and his renewed toughness has made him one of the most difficult runners to bring down. As a result, he has eight 100-yard games since the start of 2010 and emerged as the most dangerous runner in the game.