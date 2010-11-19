Raiders' McClain accused of purposely hitting man with car

Published: Nov 19, 2010 at 12:08 AM

DECATUR, Ala. -- A University of Alabama student is suing Oakland Raiders rookie linebacker Rolando McClain, claiming the former Crimson Tide star purposely hit him with a car and assaulted him in 2008.

The Birmingham News reported Thursday that Stanford Matthew Mangham filed the lawsuit in Morgan County circuit court last week, claiming McClain intentionally hit him twice at an intersection on Nov. 13, 2008.

The suit says McClain then slung Mangham to the ground, causing permanent injuries. Mangham is seeking $75,000 plus punitive damages.

The university said police were investigating a fight between a football player and two fraternity members that weekend in 2008. The News reported the player was McClain.

A call by The Associated Press to a Raiders spokesman for comment wasn't immediately returned.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Zac Taylor optimistic about C.J. Uzomah's status as Bengals prepare for Super Bowl LVI

﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ started Super Bowl week by declaring he wouldn't miss the biggest game of his life. His coach seems to agree. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters despite Uzomah not participating in Wednesday's session, he's optimistic about the tight end's chances of playing in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Munich to host first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany during 2022 season; Frankfurt also to host future games

The NFL announced Wednesday that Munich has been selected to host the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season. The league also announced that Frankfurt will host future games in Germany.
news

For founder of youth orchestra playing NFL Honors, mission goes beyond music

NFL Honors will mark the national television debut of the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. Sarah Jones-Smith explores what the opportunity will mean for the group.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW