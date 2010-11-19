Raiders' McClain accused of purposely hitting man with car

DECATUR, Ala. -- A University of Alabama student is suing Oakland Raiders rookie linebacker Rolando McClain, claiming the former Crimson Tide star purposely hit him with a car and assaulted him in 2008.
The Birmingham News reported Thursday that Stanford Matthew Mangham filed the lawsuit in Morgan County circuit court last week, claiming McClain intentionally hit him twice at an intersection on Nov. 13, 2008.
The suit says McClain then slung Mangham to the ground, causing permanent injuries. Mangham is seeking $75,000 plus punitive damages.
The university said police were investigating a fight between a football player and two fraternity members that weekend in 2008. The News reported the player was McClain.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press