Raiders look to rebound against Dolphins

Published: Nov 23, 2010 at 11:38 AM

Ronnie Brown has struggled of late.

(Thomas E. Witte / Associated Press)

The storyline
If the Raiders are going to remain in the AFC West hunt, this is a must-win. Oakland is familiar with Tyler Thigpen from his days in Kansas City, so if the Dolphins have to start him again, the Raiders will be ready.

Why you should watch
Perhaps the Dolphins will be able to execute a shotgun snap this week. Perhaps Brandon Marshall won't act the fool this week. The Raiders have a QB carousel on their hands again.

Did you know?
The Dolphins have won four consecutive games at Oakland. ... Miami's Davone Bess leads the AFC with 20 receptions on third down. ... Raiders K Sebastian Janikowski leads the NFL in points with 92. ... Oakland's Darren McFadden ranks second in the NFL with 128.6 yards from scrimmage per game.

