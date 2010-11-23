Raiders look to rebound against Dolphins

Ronnie Brown has struggled of late.
(Thomas E. Witte / Associated Press)
Why you should watch
Perhaps the Dolphins will be able to execute a shotgun snap this week. Perhaps Brandon Marshall won't act the fool this week. The Raiders have a QB carousel on their hands again.
Did you know?
The Dolphins have won four consecutive games at Oakland. ... Miami's Davone Bess leads the AFC with 20 receptions on third down. ... Raiders K Sebastian Janikowski leads the NFL in points with 92. ... Oakland's Darren McFadden ranks second in the NFL with 128.6 yards from scrimmage per game.