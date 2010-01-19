Raiders long snapper Condo added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders long snapper Jon Condo was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday.
Condo was picked as a "need" player for the Jan. 31 game in Miami. He becomes the third Raiders player selected to the Pro Bowl, joining cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha and punter Shane Lechler.
Condo has been a reliable snapper in three seasons for Oakland. He joined the Raiders as a practice-squad player late in the 2006 season. He played in three games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2005.
