Raiders linebacker Wimbley to sign $11.3M franchise tender

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Kamerion Wimbley will sign his franchise tender on Tuesday, according to agent Joe Linta.
Wimbley had been speaking to the Raiders about a long-term deal but the sides have been unable to bridge a gap, and so Linta said Wimbley would sign the $11.3 million tender on Tuesday.
Linta said the negotiations were cordial, but Wimbley is comfortable playing out the franchise tag in 2011.
"Mr. Davis and I couldn't agree on a long-term deal, but we agreed to keep talking as the labor process unfolds, and Kamerion will sign the franchise tender," Linta said in an e-mail to The Associated Press on Monday.
The Raiders initially had exercised a $3.5 million buy-back option that would have given Wimbley about $4.1 million next season, which was intended to keep him off the free-agent market.
The NFL Management Council ruled that the buy-back violated the 30-percent rule and voided it, which meant Wimbley, a fifth-year pro who led the Raiders with nine sacks in 2010, likely would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency under a new collective bargaining agreement.
Wimbley started in all 16 games in his first season with the Raiders, recording 58 tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading nine sacks. Wimbley was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He was traded to Oakland last March in exchange for a third-round pick.
The Raiders now have five of their potential free agents under contract before the collective bargaining agreement expires Thursday. They have made more than $80 million in commitments, but none of those deals include signing bonuses that need to be paid before any games are played.
