Raiders likely to part with Cable as Davis explores options

Raiders owner Al Davis is expected to survey the coaching landscape, and he will not decide Cable's future until some time in the middle of the month.
With a 31-10 victory over the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Cable led the Raiders to an 8-8 record this season, including a perfect 6-0 mark in the division. But Cable is 17-27 overall since taking over as coach in the middle of the 2008 season.
Cable presently doesn't have an official contract with the Raiders, but Davis can pick up an option for two more years.