Raiders' Klint Kubiak on Fernando Mendoza potentially replacing Kirk Cousins: 'We're thinking about everything'

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their fourth straight game on Sunday, falling below .500 for the first time this season and raising questions about when No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza might see his first start.

Following the 35-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak wasn’t ready to make any definitive statements about Kirk Cousins, Mendoza or the rest of his squad.

"We have to go watch the film," Kubiak said, via ESPN. "I think at this point, we're thinking about everything to fix our problems, how to fix our issues in the red zone, in the third quarter, personnel [and] scheme. We've got to talk about all of it."

Cousins struggled mightily in the first half before the Raiders made a game of it in the second half. Vegas trailed 28-6 at halftime, with the offense putting up 128 yards and two field goals. Cousins finished 26-of-44 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns. If not for two third-quarter turnovers-on-downs, the Raiders might have made it even more interesting late.

Through seven games, Cousins has thrown for 1,877 yards, an NFL-leading 16 TDs and five interceptions.

"I want the football team to have the best chance to win games," Cousins said. "[During] the first OTA [practice], if that had become apparent, I would've been the first one to say, 'Yeah, you can't play me.'"