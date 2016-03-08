Around the NFL

Raiders, Kelechi Osemele agree in principle on deal

Published: Mar 08, 2016 at 02:22 AM

The Raiders will make the first high-priced splash in free agency.

NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Tuesday the team will ink former guard/tackle Kelechi Osemele to a deal, per a source informed of the negotiations. Both sides have already agreed to the pact in principle, per Getlin.

Terms of the cannot be finalized until Wednesday, but Getlin reported on NFL Network that it's expected to be a five-year deal worth a maximum of $60 million.

Osemele, who will turn 27 before training camp, is a five-year veteran considered a consensus top-five free agent this offseason. He was listed as No. 3 overall on Around The NFL's top free agents list. Osemele was a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and has started 51 games over the past four seasons. He can play left tackle, right tackle or guard.

The move should be a sound one for the Raiders, who continue to place a premium on offensive linemen in free agency. The team emptied its pockets for center Rodney Hudson a year ago, and also signed away guard/tackle Austin Howard from the Jets.

Osemele's signing will help the Raiders stay agile as they plug gaps across their front five. Tackle Donald Penn is set to become a free agent and could price himself out of Oakland's range due to his age (32) and asking price. J'Marcus Webb is also a free agent, leaving a hole at the guard position.

Depending on how Menelik Watson returns from a ruptured Achilles, the Raiders could have a very different looking offensive line in 2016. They can be rest assured that Osemele will be comfortable just about anywhere, and with nearly $70 million in cap space, they will pay handsomely for that luxury.

