Raiders' Jordan sidelined by back injury

Published: Sep 30, 2007 at 10:29 AM

MIAMI -- Oakland Raiders running back LaMont Jordan left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins shortly before halftime with a back injury.

Jordan was hurt when he was tackled following a 7-yard reception. He was helped off the field, then went to the locker room sitting up on a cart.

Jordan was the Raiders' leading rusher with 350 yards in their first three games. He finished with 15 rushes for 74 yards and one reception for seven yards.

Jordan was replaced by Justin Vargas, who rushed for 179 yards on 22 carries.

