Raiders' Jon Gruden coy on QB situation, but all signs indicate Derek Carr to start vs. Dolphins

Which quarterback will start for the Raiders in Week 16? That's for Jon Gruden to know and the rest of the world to find out.

After he did not appear on Thursday's injury report, all signs are pointing toward Derek Carr returning to lead his team into battle against the Dolphins in a must-win affair. Carr left the Raiders' Week 15 overtime loss to the Chargers due to a groin injury.

Despite what the optics are beginning to suggest, however, Gruden coyly said Thursday that he's "not going to let the cat out of the bag" regarding whether or not Carr will play, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

Gruden added that Carr "showed a lot of good things" over the past two practices after being limited on Tuesday, and that Carr's progress makes him "optimistic that he'll be ready to go." Carr was also a full participant during Wednesday's practice.

After Carr left Las Vegas' matchup against the Chargers in the first quarter, backup Marcus Mariota came on and looked fantastic in the team's narrow loss.

Mariota's effort in the final Thursday Night Football game of the season gave the impression that he'd again be able to handle the spotlight if need be. But, considering the stakes of this game, having Carr back under center is a sight Gruden most likely wants to see come Saturday.