Raiders' Janikowski faces charges in alleged 2010 incident

In court documents obtained by the paper, Nicholson, 36, alleges Janikowski "did unlawfully violate (her) personal liberty" and "did willfully and unlawfully use force and violence upon (her) person" in Walnut Creek on Sept. 24, 2010 -- one day before Janikowski and the Raiders flew to Arizona for a game against the Cardinals. No arrest was made then; Nicholson, a Berkeley resident, filed her complaint after the fact.