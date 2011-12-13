Raiders' Jackson says McFadden could have Lisfranc injury

While everything else surrounding Darren McFadden's foot injury remains somewhat of a mystery, Oakland Raiders coach Hue Jackson wanted to make one thing clear Monday: McFadden does not need surgery.
"That much I do know. You guys can write that. Darren McFadden does not need surgery," Jackson said during his Monday news conference.
Jackson created speculation that McFadden could need an operation when he hinted that the fourth-year running back's foot injury could be a Lisfranc sprain as opposed to a generic midfoot injury. Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub underwent season-ending surgery in November because of a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.
"I've been told that he has a midfoot sprain, which is just like a Lisfranc sprain, however you see that," Jackson said. "It's the same. It's really one and the same. And I know one can require -- both can require surgery. Both can require you to be out several, several weeks. So, they're all in that same family."
Aware of that kind of injury's reputation, Jackson acted quickly to dispel the notion that McFadden's injury was similar to Schaub's.
"I know everybody then goes to Matt Schaub and understands when you say Lisfranc, 'Oh OK, well that's season-ending,' and maybe that's the situation here," Jackson said. "Well, we'll see. I don't know that for sure."
Jackson said he expects to see McFadden play again this season, though he did not give a timetable for a possible return.
In other injury news, Jackson refused to speculate on the status of wideouts Jacoby Ford and Denarius Moore, who are both battling through nagging foot injuries. Ford has missed the past four games, while Moore has been sidelined for the past three.