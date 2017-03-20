Raiders interested in possibly signing Marshawn Lynch

This is a strange situation for the Raiders, who must have had some sort of intel that Lynch is remaining in shape without violating the league's tampering rules. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, there were rumblings that Lynch might come out of retirement in 2016 and, at that time, Seattle had "no intention of letting him go without compensation." Rapoport added that the Raiders tried to trade for Lynch last year and it nearly happened, though the heralded power back opted to remain retired.