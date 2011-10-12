Raiders host first home game since Davis' passing

Published: Oct 12, 2011 at 10:10 AM

Why to watch
These are two more teams that have been involved in their fair share of crazy finishes, but are seemingly headed in opposite directions. The Raiders hope to have top receiver Louis Murphy back and the Browns, if nothing else, get to come in off the bye week. All of the drama swirling around Peyton Hillis will put the Cleveland running back under the microscope here.

Inside story
The Raiders play their first home game without the ultimate Raider, Al Davis, with them, a week after he passed away. The atmosphere there will be amped, to say nothing of the chance for Oakland to go 4-2 and keep piling up AFC wins.

