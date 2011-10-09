Raiders honor Davis with helmet decals, win over Texans

The Oakland Raiders wore stickers, which showed a black shield with "AL" in silver letters, on the back of their helmets Sunday to honor owner Al Davis, who died Saturday at 82.
Teams and fans paused for a moment of silence at Houston's Reliant Stadium before the Raiders-Houston Texans game while a short video of Davis was shown on the jumbotron. Most Raiders players kept their heads down, and a few clasped hands as the video was shown.
"That's all he was ever interested in was winning, this organization, the Raiders," coach Hue Jackson said. "This man bleeds silver and black. He is what the Raiders are all about. I will still hear him every step of the way, and we're going to miss him."
Quarterback Jason Campbell, who threw two touchdown passes in Sunday's victory, said it was a difficult day for the team.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game," he said. "We were fighting against our emotions to hold them back, but at the same time go out and win a game for him."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in Orchard Park, N.Y., where he attended the Buffalo Bills-Philadelphia Eagles contest, that a moment of silence would be held before every NFL game this weekend to honor Davis.
"He really was a legend of the game," Goodell said. "There's not many people who had the kind of impact on the game. He was a commissioner, he was an owner, he was a coach, he was a general manager, and he was passionate about the game of football. He loved the NFL as much as anybody I know."
Former Raiders coach Tom Flores, who was in Houston as part of the team's radio broadcast, reflected on his time working for Davis. Flores said Davis always embraced the renegade image that was cultivated in his long and storied career.
"He wanted to be that maverick," Flores said. "He was always that 'me against the world' type of guy. He was a tough guy to work for. I worked for him for a long time. But he also worked with you. When John (Madden) and I coached with him for 19 years, we won three Super Bowls for him. He demanded a lot, but he also demanded a lot from himself. It was his life, and his passion. He expected you to have the same kind of love and passion for the game, and for this team, that he did."
Jim Plunkett, who won two Super Bowls as the Raiders' quarterback, remembered when Davis would be at almost every practice yelling encouragement and keeping players on their toes. As Davis grew older, he wasn't able to be with the team as much, but that didn't change his feelings for the Raiders.
"He never lost his love and his fire for the game," Plunkett said. "Just sitting in the box with him, even though he couldn't speak loudly, this year, he'd get his point across, telling everyone that they shouldn't have done this or they should've done that. He wasn't yelling any more. But he was still into it."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.