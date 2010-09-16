Raiders' home opener vs. Rams to be blacked out on local TV

Published: Sep 16, 2010 at 12:41 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders' home opener against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday will be blacked out on local television because the team didn't sell out the game in time.

Games need to be sold out 72 hours before kickoff to avoid a blackout in a 75-mile radius. This will be the Raiders' first home opener since 2004 against the Buffalo Bills that will be blacked out locally.

The Raiders haven't sold out a game since last year's season opener against the San Diego Chargers. Oakland has had eight consecutive blackouts since that game.

The Raiders have had 76 of 120 regular-season home games blacked out since moving back to Oakland from Los Angeles in the 1995 season.

