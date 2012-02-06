Raiders hire Stanford's Tarver to lead defense

The Raiders joined this year's Tampa Bay team as one of the four teams to allow at least 30 TD passes and 5.0 yards per carry in a season, a distinction last reached by the 1952 Dallas Texans. The Raiders, who finished 8-8 last season, also became the sixth team since the 1970 merger to allow at least 2,000 yards rushing and 4,000 yards passing in a season.