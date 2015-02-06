Raiders hire Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator

The exodus of Seattle's coaching staff continues.
Outside of the team's dominant secondary, the development of Seattle's fearsome linebacking corps -- a list that includes K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner and Malcolm Smith -- has been by far the biggest asset to Carroll's defense.
During Norton's tenure in Seattle, the defense allowed just over 300 yards per game.
The promotion is ideal for Norton and will allow him to join forces with Jack Del Rio, another respected defensive mind in the NFL. With budding star Khalil Mack on the roster, the team will not take any chances.
As for Seattle, the move will force Carroll to again readjust his staff, something he's already had to do following the departure of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Carroll is finding out the hard way that two straight Super Bowl trips means assembling a new staff during the offseason.
