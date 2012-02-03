Raiders hire Chiefs' Hoffman as special teams coordinator

Published: Feb 03, 2012 at 12:29 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have hired Steve Hoffman as special teams coordinator, the same position he held with the Kansas City Chiefs the past three years.

The Raiders announced the move Friday.

Hoffman joins the staff of new coach Dennis Allen after 22 seasons as an NFL assistant, including 16 as kicking coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 1989 to 2004. He also was a special teams coach for two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and one season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Hoffman will lead one of the NFL's most dynamic special teams units in Oakland, which features the strong legs of kicker Sebastian Janikowski and punter Shane Lechler.

