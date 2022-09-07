Around the NFL

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on facing Chargers' Joey Bosa-Khalil Mack tandem: 'There's no shortcuts around this one'

Published: Sep 06, 2022 at 10:09 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There's an abundance of fresh faces in the Los Angeles Chargers lineup.

There's likewise a fresh Bolts pass-rushing tandem that portends to be a fearsome one-two punch for opposing offenses to contend with.

In his debut as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels has the unenviable task of being the first to game plan against the Chargers' new daunting duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack .

"It's not easy. They're two incredible football players," McDaniels said in his Tuesday news conference. "And, again, I could say that about a lot of guys on their team. They have a tremendous amount of talent. This is probably one of the most talented teams we're gonna play all year -- if not the most talented."

Bosa led the 2021 Chargers with 10.5 sacks, but it was more than double any other teammate.

Enter Mack, a three-time All-Pro with 76.5 career sacks.

Though Mack is coming off an injury-shortened season, his resume speaks for itself. Bosa and Mack have combined for 10 Pro Bowl selections, they each have four seasons with 10-plus sacks since 2015 (which is tied for fourth in the league, per NFL Research), and, since 2016, Bosa (92.7) and Mack (92.5) have two of the top-three Pro Football Focus pass rush grades.

"I've competed against both of them multiple times -- and thankfully, never on the same field at the same time," McDaniels said. "So you could kind of put maybe more attention to one than the other, if you will."

That luxury no longer exists, as Bosa and Mack will be teaming up to take down Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday. McDaniels didn't unveil how the Raiders will look to scheme against the Bosa-Mack conundrum, but he did offer that there will be no easy way out, nor shortcuts home to a victory.

"You've got to do a good job. There's no shortcuts around this one. You know?" McDaniels said. "You've got to do a good job of using your techniques and playing with good fundamentals. We have to do a good job of trying to get the ball out on time, when we're supposed to. And you pick your spots when you're going to try to do something and hold the ball a little longer, what have you, based on the play you're trying to accomplish."

In an all-star-laden AFC West that is prognosticated to be the top division in the NFL, the new-look Raiders (see additions of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones) will get the first glimpse of the new-look Chargers (see additions of Mack, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day). They'll likely need to double-team, get help from tight ends and backs, Carr will need to deliver in quick fashion and the receivers are going to need to be fast and crisp off the line.

"This is a big challenge," McDaniels said. "They present a lot of issues offensively on their own, and so seeing them on the same field, obviously, will be difficult. But we're hard at work trying to figure out how to create some offense against their whole group. But they'll definitely be a challenge."

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Lions will be 'team that can and will'

Brendan Walker recaps the season finale of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions."

news

Will Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin play in Week 1? 'I don't think any of us know that yet'

Looking to return from a torn ACL that cut his 2022 season short, Bucs wideout Chris Godwin left his status for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys up in the air with recent comments.

news

Tyler Lockett on Russell Wilson's return: 'I think that Seattle should cheer him on for everything that he's done'

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett told reporters Tuesday he'll certainly take the time to give former Seattle QB Russell Wilson a hug and wish him good luck in Monday night's game, and in the rest of his NFL career. He hopes the fans will do the same.

news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles earns bachelor's degree from Mount St. Mary's University

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has earned his bachelor's degree from Mount St. Mary's, the university announced in a statement Tuesday. 37 years after leaving college to pursue a professional playing career, the longtime NFL coach has completed a Bachelor of Science degree in youth and community development.

news

Steelers to retire Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey during Christmas Eve game against Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will retire Franco Harris' No. 32 at halftime of the team's Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers officially name Mitchell Trubisky Week 1 starter, Kenny Pickett to be QB2

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made it official Tuesday: Mitchell Trubisky will start Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The declaration comes a day after the Steelers released their unofficial depth chart with Trubisky atop the quarterback pecking order.

news

Pete Carroll dismisses Seahawks' doubters: 'They don't know. They're just guessing at this point'

Most prognosticators view Seattle as a candidate for the worst record in the NFL rather than a club that will push for a playoff spot in the rugged NFC West. Always the optimist, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll rejects that line of thinking.

news

After years with rival Eagles, veteran tackle Jason Peters now loves Cowboys' 'swagger'

Four seasons ago, while still a member of the Eagles, Jason Peters called the Cowboys an arrogant organization. After signing with Jerry Jones' club Monday, the 40-year-old changed his tune.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady on O-line: 'I hope they take it to heart all the things that people have said about them'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recognizes the challenges his depleted offensive line will face this season, and he's using the outside noise to motivate the group.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'locked in' despite contract situation lingering

As we gear up for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is approaching his soft deadline for a new contract extension. Head coach John Harbaugh said the QB is hopeful for a deal but "locked in" on football.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE