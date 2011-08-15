Raiders have reason to think playoffs with Jackson at the helm

That's where the Raiders come in. Hue Jackson's team is ready to make a playoff run. You see the attitude adjustment in camp with him as the head coach and with his two new coordinators. One thing that seems to have changed under Jackson is the physical demand on players. They appear to be working harder and hustling more between drills. It's not a 75 percent jog that's been the case in years past; it's a 110 percent all the time.