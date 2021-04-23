Raiders have once again done extensive research on draft's top QBs

It's hardly a novel practice for the Raiders to do their homework on the elite quarterbacks in a rookie class and that did not change in 2021.

Las Vegas did "extensive work" on the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning.

Sitting at No. 17 in the first round of the draft, it's unlikely that a top-class QB -- Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Brigham Young's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Josh Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance, Alabama's Mac Jones -- will fall to the Raiders, but they'll be ready if one does, Rapoport noted. General manager Mike Mayock was a "staple" at quarterback pro days, Rapoport added.

Entering his fourth season in his second tenure as Raiders head coach, Jon Gruden hasn't selected a quarterback in the draft during his current run and the franchise hasn't picked one since current franchise QB ﻿Derek Carr﻿ was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Carr, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been QB1 for the Raiders since his rookie year, but perceived uncertainty has clouded Carr's tenure somewhat since Gruden came back to take over the reins.