Raiders have once again done extensive research on draft's top QBs

Published: Apr 23, 2021 at 11:29 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

It's hardly a novel practice for the Raiders to do their homework on the elite quarterbacks in a rookie class and that did not change in 2021.

Las Vegas did "extensive work" on the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning.

Sitting at No. 17 in the first round of the draft, it's unlikely that a top-class QB -- Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Brigham Young's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Josh Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance, Alabama's Mac Jones -- will fall to the Raiders, but they'll be ready if one does, Rapoport noted. General manager Mike Mayock was a "staple" at quarterback pro days, Rapoport added.

Entering his fourth season in his second tenure as Raiders head coach, Jon Gruden hasn't selected a quarterback in the draft during his current run and the franchise hasn't picked one since current franchise QB ﻿Derek Carr﻿ was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Carr, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been QB1 for the Raiders since his rookie year, but perceived uncertainty has clouded Carr's tenure somewhat since Gruden came back to take over the reins.

Once again, the Raiders have done their QB homework. Time will tell if they have an opportunity to turn it in.

Related Content

news

Browns pick up fifth-year options on QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward

The Browns have locked up two parts of their present for a bit more of the future. Cleveland picked up the fifth-year options for quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

Led by 58 prospects, 2021 NFL Draft to celebrate past, present and future players

Ninety prospects, active players and legends are set to be honored in Cleveland as 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday.  
news

George Paton says Kyle Fuller signing 'a big bonus' for Broncos: 'We don't have to reach' in draft

The Bears cutting CB Kyle Fuller for cap reasons last month will directly influence the Broncos' decisions ahead of next week's draft. Without a glaring need in the secondary, it gives GM George Paton the flexibility to maneuver or take the best player available in the draft. 
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock 'excited and energized' by offensive line changes

The Las Vegas Raiders traded away three starting offensive linemen, but general manager Mike Mayock said he's excited about the young potential set to be unlocked with opportunity.
news

Cards GM Steve Keim: Larry Fitzgerald's retirement decision 'does not affect our draft plans' at WR

If Larry Fitzgerald ends his Hall of Fame career, it could make wide receiver one of the positions that Cardinals GM Steve Keim adds depth to during next week's draft. 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'There's no pressure on me' building around a rookie QB

All signs point toward the Jets selecting BYU QB Zach Wilson with the second overall pick. Consider the pressure cooker plugged in -- unless your name is Robert Saleh. "I don't think there's risk," the first-year head coach said.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Rule Changes and Mailbag 

Heroes Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all of the latest news around the NFL leading up to draft week.
news

Kliff Kingsbury to draft from Cardinals headquarters, ribs Rams' beach house as ploy for camera time

A year after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury drafted from his picturesque home, he's set to select from team headquarters, while the Rams will draft from a scenic SoCal house. The Cards coach didn't hesitate to rib the Rams and coach Sean McVay about the confines. 
news

Paton: Broncos 'really high' on Drew Lock, but are in the QB market to add competition

Entering his first draft as the Denver Broncos GM, George Paton spoke to NFL Network's James Palmer on the team's current quarterback situation and what that entails for QB Drew Lock.
news

Myles Garrett a big believer in Jadeveon Clowney, Browns' revamped D: 'I think we'll be very scary'

After signing pass rushers ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ and ﻿Takkarist McKinley﻿, LB Anthony Walker and former Rams DBs John Johnson and Troy Hill, the Browns are easily better on paper. Myles Garrett believes they'll be much better come game time as well.
news

Roundup: Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith

﻿Geno Smith﻿ has re-signed with the Seahawks, the team announced Thursday afternoon. The quarterback will be Russell Wilson's backup for a third-straight season. 
