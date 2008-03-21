Raiders, Hall agree on seven-year deal

It's official. The Oakland Raiders have reached agreement with cornerback DeAngelo Hall on a seven-year, $70 million contract that includes $24.5 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network's Adam Schefter is reporting.

To acquire Hall, the Raiders will send a 2008 second-round pick and a 2009 fifth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons now will have four of the top 48 selections in the upcoming draft.

"I'm excited to be joining the Raiders," Hall said in a statement released by the team. "To come out here and see all of the Hall of Famers walking around, their photos posted on the wall, the championships, it's an amazing feeling to be a part of that history and be a part of making history."

DeAngelo Hall, CB
Oakland Raiders
Career statistics
G/GS: 57/55

Tackles: 228

INT: 17

Hall is a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2005 and 2006), but he is nearly as well known for his outspoken demeanor. He clashed openly with former Falcons coach Bobby Petrino last season and was benched for a half after a sideline confrontation.

The Raiders wanted to sign Hall to a new contract before completing the deal with the Falcons in order to make sure they would have Hall for more than one year. Oakland will send a second-round pick, the 34th overall, in next month's draft and an additional pick to Atlanta in the deal.

Oakland has already traded its third-round pick in this year's draft to New England for the pick used to select offensive lineman Mario Henderson in 2007, and its fifth-round pick to Denver for defensive tackle Gerard Warren.

The Raiders could try to recoup some of those lost picks by trading either cornerback Fabian Washington or Stanford Routt.

With Hall slated to start opposite standout cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha in what should be one of the league's best cover duos, Oakland's top two picks from the 2005 draft will likely be relegated to the bench.

Routt, the second-round pick in '05, moved past first-rounder Washington as the starter last season. Routt is better suited to playing nickel back, possibly making Washington the more likely candidate to be traded.

The Raiders have been very active during the free-agency season after winning just four games last season and a league-low 19 the previous five years.

Oakland has signed defensive tackles Tommy Kelly and William Joseph, receivers Javon Walker and Drew Carter, safety Gibril Wilson, offensive linemen Kwame Harris and Cornell Green to deals that could be worth more than $160 million.

The Raiders also placed the exclusive franchise tag on Asomugha, guaranteeing him about $10 million next season, and re-signed running back Justin Fargas to a $12 million, three-year contract that guarantees him $6 million.

