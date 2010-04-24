Raiders grab QB Campbell, who expects to start, in deal with 'Skins

Jason Campbell was totally miscast in Washington. He's not a West Coast quarterback. He cannot play in that system. He's not a quick-thinking, quick-reacting quarterback. He's not quick with his feet, he's not quick with his motion, he's not quick with his decisions. All of those things is what the Redskins' system demanded. He's a big, strong-armed guy who can stretch the field. He's an accurate passer. He's a good play-action guy. He's also a quarterback who operates well out of the shotgun. He can make plays with his feet. So there are things he can do and things he can do well. But this is it for him. I know he's had eight different coordinators in his last 10 seasons going back to Auburn, but this is his last chance. Leadership, which people questioned about him in Washington, is going to be a huge thing, as will the system they will run in Oakland under Hue Jackson.