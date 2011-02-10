Raiders going in right direction, but important questions loom

Getting the most out of quarterback Jason Campbell is a relative term because, even after six seasons, we still don't completely know what he's capable of doing. What we do know is that he can throw the ball downfield and Oakland has some vertical threats in Jacoby Ford, Louis Murphy and Darrius Heyward-Bey. Chaz Schilens is also reliable when healthy. Ford is the type of game-breaker that can take a short pass and go the distance. If the offensive line improves, Campbell could have one of his best seasons in a play-action based system. We'll see if he can remain the starter ahead of Bruce Gradkowski. Cable was committed to him but didn't see the consistency that he wanted. Committing to a quarterback and him earning that commitment are two different things.