Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie to aid in coaching search

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie will be a part of the team's coaching search and could be difficult to fire with two years left on his deal.
That's the latest from NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, who spoke with team owner Mark Davis on Saturday.
"Reggie will be involved in the interview process," Davis said. "But last time I didn't help at all. This time I'll be involved and have input. It's not a science, but we want absolutely want to get it right."
Though Davis said McKenzie will be evaluated like the rest of the staff, it seems like the heralded personnel man will get another year to turn things around in Oakland.
Rapoport also noted that interim head coach Tony Sparano will be in the mix for the head coaching vacancy and will get an interview. He has won three games in his abbreviated tenure, all of which were against teams with winning records.
Rapoport asked Davis about Sparano's chances of becoming the permanent coach.
"Who knows? Our next coach may already be on our staff," the owner said.
Sparano could be aided by Michigan's recent optimism in signing 49ers head coach Jim Harbaughto a mega deal. Oakland figured to be one of Harbaugh's strongest suitors in the NFL.
Over the last few games, though, Sparano has gained some momentum and a good deal of support from his players. The team also has a young rookie quarterback whom they would like to continue developing.
McKenzie will have one of the more interesting decisions to make come Monday, one that could set the course for the franchise long after he's gone.
