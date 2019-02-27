Around the NFL

Raiders GM: 'Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback'

Published: Feb 27, 2019 at 01:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Derek Carr has the new general manager in his corner.

Mike Mayock took the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine for the first time as the Oakland Raiders' new GM on Wednesday and emphatically backed up Carr.

"We've got a young quarterback that we think is a franchise quarterback that's going to be 28 in March, so we're pretty happy with where we are," Mayock said when asked about the QB position. "Especially with our backup, who we signed last year, McCarron. We feel like we're pretty good at the quarterback position."

Pressed later about whether he thinks the Raiders need to upgrade the position, Mayock again stumped for Carr.

"I think Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback," Mayock said. "I truly believe that. Now, do I also believe that it's a general manager and head coach's job to keep their job open to improve any position on a football team? Sure. But I think it's really difficult to try to improve over a franchise quarterback like the one we have in our building right now."

Carr's future in Oakland has been in question after an up-and-down season in which the Raiders' offense struggled in Jon Gruden's first campaign. With the Raiders owning the No. 4 overall pick, questions continue to be asked about whether Gruden could pull the trigger on a rookie and use Carr as a bridge QB or move on.

Mayock's comments Wednesday suggest the Raiders are invested in Carr as their future quarterback. However, it must be pointed out that this time of year is also well known as the hot-air season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots OL Justin Herron rescues woman from assault attempt in Arizona park

Patriots lineman Justin Herron and Murry Rogers were honored by the Tempe Police Department in a Wednesday press conference for rescuing a 71-year-old Arizona woman from an alleged sexual assault attempt. 
news

FA pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney visits Browns

The Cleveland Browns hosted edge rusher ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ on a visit, per the league's transaction wire.  
news

Houston Texans promote Greg Grissom to team president

The Houston Texans have a new team president. Houston announced Wednesday afternoon that it has promoted Greg Grissom, formerly the Texans' senior vice president of development, to president.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton signs one-year, $10M deal to stay in Indy

﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is staying with the Colts. The veteran receiver is expected to sign a one-year deal to remain in Indy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Jaguars sign QB C.J. Beathard to two-year, $5M deal 

The Jaguars added depth to their QB room. Ian Rapoport reports that Jacksonville is expected to sign former 49ers QB ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿.
news

Damien Williams agrees to one-year deal with Bears

Damien Williams has found a new home with a familiar face. The former Chiefs RB and hero of Super Bowl LIV has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Bears, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Patriots expected to re-sign all-purpose RB James White

The Patriots are retaining a key backfield playmaker. RB James White is expected to re-sign with the Pats, Michael Giardi reports.
news

Buccaneers, LT Donovan Smith agree to terms on two-year, $31.8M extension

Tampa Bay continues to lock down its immediate future. Bucs offensive tackle Donovan Smith reached an agreement on a two-year, $31.8M extension through 2023 that now includes $30M guaranteed over the next two seasons.
news

Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers finalizing one-year, $9M deal

The Bucs are bringing even more of the band back together.

DT ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿ has agreed to a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth $9 million fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Will Fuller wanted to take one-year contract in Miami 'to prove my worth in the league'

﻿Will Fuller﻿ is ready to prove he can be a difference-maker for an entire season. The speedy wideout said he took a one-year deal with the Dolphins to show last season's health and production wasn't a fluke.
news

Marcus Mariota not fretting pay cut: 'Just excited to be a Raider'

Raiders QB Marcus Mariota speaks on the restructuring of his contract which allows the backup to remain in Las Vegas.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday roundup of latest news, buzz

Free-agent defensive end Ryan Kerrigan is set to visit the Cincinnati Bengals today, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, but Washington is also interested in retaining the franchise's all-time sack leader.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW