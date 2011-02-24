Raiders give leading sacker Wimbley $10M franchise tag

The Oakland Raiders placed their franchise tag Thursday on outside linebacker Kamerion Wimbley, according to a league source.
The team later confirmed the move on its Twitter page.
"Kamerion is a great young talent, and (we) are excited about him continuing his career as a member of the Silver and Black," coach Hue Jackson said.
The Raiders initially had exercised a $3.5 million buy-back option on Wimbley, which was intended to keep him off the free-agent market.
The NFL Management Council ruled that the buy-back violated the 30-percent rule and voided it, which meant Wimbley, a fifth-year pro who led the Raiders with nine sacks in 2010, likely would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency under a new collective bargaining agreement.
To prevent that, the Raiders opted to franchise him. Wimbley intends to sign the tender -- it will be worth approximately $10 million -- shortly, according to a source. The sides are continuing to discuss a long-term deal to keep him in Oakland.
The Raiders had considered tagging tight end Zach Miller and have been negotiating with him as well, according to sources. Miller led the Raiders with 60 receptions and five touchdown catches.