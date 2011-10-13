Raiders get LB Curry, unsure if he will play vs. Browns

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders acquired linebacker Aaron Curry from the Seattle Seahawks, though it's unclear if the former first-round pick will play this weekend.
The trade, which sent Oakland's seventh-round draft pick in 2012 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2013 to Seattle, was completed Thursday after Curry passed a physical.
A day after cleaning out his locker with the Seahawks, Curry posted a picture of himself wearing a Raiders shirt and hat on Twitter.
It's uncertain where Curry will fit into Oakland's defense. Middle linebacker Rolando McClain was limited in practice due to an ankle injury, while defensive end Matt Shaughnessy is sidelined by a shoulder injury.
A strongside linebacker with the Seahawks, Curry gives Oakland the flexibility to move outside linebacker Kamerion Wimbley to the defensive line to replace Shaughnessy if need be.
"(Curry) is athletic. He can run, he tackles, he takes on linemen, he takes on backs," coach Hue Jackson said before the deal was completed. "I feel very comfortable in my evaluation, watching tape of this young man and what he is and what he could do for us. I like this situation of him being a part of our football team."
Jackson brushed aside criticisms of Curry, who went from being a can't-miss prospect in Seattle to a backup on defense after losing his starting spot to K.J. Wright.
"I can't speak to what went on up there but I know what's going to go on here," Jackson said following practice, before the deal was completed. "We came to a collective agreement over the last couple days of myself watching tape and feeling very comfortable about the opportunity to improve the football team."
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press