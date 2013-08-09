Raiders force turnovers, best Cowboys in opener

Published: Aug 09, 2013 at 06:07 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Sean Lee and rookie J.J. Wilcox forced first-half turnovers for Dallas' revamped defense before the Oakland Raiders rallied past the Cowboys for a 19-17 victory in their preseason opener Friday night.

Lee flattened Matt Flynn on a delayed blitz on the opening drive of the game to force a fumble deep in Oakland territory in his first action since a season-ending toe injury last October.

Wilcox intercepted an ill-advised pass from Terrelle Pryor in the end zone to thwart a promising Raiders drive.

The Cowboys forced just 16 turnovers last year, contributing to the firing of coordinator Rob Ryan, who was replaced by Monte Kiffin as the defense moved from a three-man front to a four-man front. Dallas has forced four turnovers in its first two preseason games under Kiffin.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

