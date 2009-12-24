Raiders FB Lawton suspended four games for violating drug policy

Published: Dec 24, 2009 at 09:53 AM

NEW YORK -- The NFL gave Oakland Raiders fullback Luke Lawton a four-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy.

Lawton, who played in 13 games with three starts this season, will miss the Raiders' final two games this season and lose nearly $63,000 in pay. A free agent next year, Lawton also would have to sit out the first two games of the 2010 regular season with whatever team he signs.

The NFL sent out a two-paragraph statement Thursday announcing the suspension. Raiders coach Tom Cable wasn't available for comment.

Lawton signed with the Raiders as a free agent in August 2008. He also has played for the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts in his four-year NFL career.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans QB Malik Willis will start Sunday vs. Texans as Ryan Tannehill misses game with ankle injury, illness

Since taking the reins as the Tennessee Titans' QB1, Ryan Tannehill hasn't missed a start. That will change Sunday. Tannehill is ill and dealing with an ankle sprain, putting rookie Malik Willis in line to start for Tennessee on the road against the Houston Texans.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against the 49ers thanks to the activation of wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve, and head coach Sean McVay anticipates the third-year wideout will have a normal workload.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith's career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale compared Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's career resurgence to Kurt Warner against the Giants-Seahawks game. Both teams go into Sunday hoping to keep their surprise starts going.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE