Raiders FB Lawton suspended four games for violating drug policy

NEW YORK -- The NFL gave Oakland Raiders fullback Luke Lawton a four-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy.
Lawton, who played in 13 games with three starts this season, will miss the Raiders' final two games this season and lose nearly $63,000 in pay. A free agent next year, Lawton also would have to sit out the first two games of the 2010 regular season with whatever team he signs.
Lawton signed with the Raiders as a free agent in August 2008. He also has played for the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts in his four-year NFL career.
